Gov’t Looking To Bolster COVID-19 Vaccine Take-Up In Communities

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced plans by the Government to recruit 40 persons in each of the 63 constituencies to assist in driving greater coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine take-up in communities.

Mr. Holness said the individuals, who would be vaccinated, will be employed on a temporary basis to work with members of Parliament (MPs) and community leaders, among others, “to go into the rural townships and get people to come out and take the vaccines”.

He was speaking with journalists during a visit to the Isaac Barrant Centre of Excellence health facility in St. Thomas, on Wednesday (September 1).

The Prime Minister indicated that during a tour of sections of St. Thomas, he heard concerns from several residents, who expressed reservations about the vaccines, as well as issues regarding mobility in accessing the various vaccination sites.

He assured that the latest undertaking being embarked on aimed to address matters that could potentially hinder the vaccination effort.

“There are persons who have skepticisms and fears, due mainly because they do not have enough information on the vaccines. It is clear that there has to be community mobilisation where leaders [at this level] interact with the people and give them information [that will bolster their] confidence,” Mr. Holness said.

The Prime Minister advised that he has written to Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, seeking his support and that of the persons under his leadership in the initiative.

Mr. Holness’ visit to St. Thomas marked the start of the community campaign that will incorporate parliamentarians and other members of the political directorate, as well as lobby the leaders of various local organisations to support and participate in the initiative, to bolster acceptance and take-up of COVID-19 vaccines.