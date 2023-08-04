Gov’t Intends to Hold Local Gov’t Elections – Prime Minister Holness

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government intends to fulfil the constitutional requirements regarding the local government elections, which were postponed for a further 12 months in February.
He was responding to a question during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew on Thursday (August 3).
The elections, which were last held in November 2016, are slated to be held no later than February 28, 2024.
Mr. Holness pointed out, however, that “if something happens… if there is an exogenous shock… a weather event, then, certainly, that [further postponement] has to be considered”.
“But, as it is now, it is the intention of the Government to fulfil its constitutional duties [in relation to holding local government elections],” the Prime Minister underscored.
In piloting the Representation of the People (Postponement of Elections to Municipal Corporations and City Municipalities) Act, 2023, which facilitated the postponement, in the House of Representatives, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, explained that it will allow for the continuation of Jamaica’s post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
Mr. McKenzie also pointed out that the Government is seeking a little more time to ensure that the significant expenditure that the elections require will be effectively managed alongside other economic priorities.
The Minister further noted that the postponement will provide additional time to conclude consultations regarding Portmore becoming Jamaica’s 15th parish.
Twenty-nine Members of Parliament voted for the postponement, while eight voted against it.