Gov’t Earmarks Funds To Support Vulnerable Persons During Expanded Weekend Curfews

The Government is providing $2 million for each of the 63 constituencies to support citizens requiring assistance during the expanded triple weekend curfews, which begin on Saturday, March 27.

The provision will be allocated to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) on April 1 for further disbursement.

This was announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, as he closed the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 23).

“We will have to work on the operational dynamics… but this is the policy intent, that funds will be made available to ease the burden that the most vulnerable of citizens [could potentially] face over those lockdown weekends,” Dr. Clarke said.

He noted that the expanded curfews, which were among revised measures announced by Prime Minister, the Most. Hon Andrew Holness, on March 21, are intended to curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by restricting movement.

“The progress of the vaccination programme will also be critical. The evolving nature of the coronavirus public health dynamics could have a significant impact on budgetary outcomes. Uncertainties exist and Sunday’s announcement was a fulfilment of that reality,” Dr. Clarke said.