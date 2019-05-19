Gov’t Developing System to Measure Contribution of Sport

The Government is working to develop a system to effectively measure the contribution of sport to national development.

This will be achieved through the design of a results framework and monitoring and evaluation system for the National Sport Policy, and priorities to be pursued in the area of sport under the Vision 2030 Jamaica National Development Plan (NDP) and the Medium Term Socio-Economic Policy Framework (MTF).

This process is being led by a Monitoring and Evaluation (M+E) subgroup of the Vision 2030 Thematic Working Group for Sport (TWG) and technical team made up of officials and experts from the Ministry and the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), along with sport stakeholders, public agencies and development partners in Jamaica.

Members of the thematic working group include representatives from the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD); Institute of Sport; Jamaica International Arbitration Centre; Vision 2030 Secretariat, PIOJ; Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; G.C. Foster College and the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The session will contribute to the review of the 2013 National Sport Policy, provide input for the development of a national results framework and M+E system, and initiate capacity-building and training of sport policy stakeholders in monitoring and evaluating the contribution of sport to national development.

Consultant, Sport Policy Development and Innovation, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Florette Blackwood, in her remarks at the start of the workshop, said that the objective is to maximise the contribution of sports to national development.

Social Sector Specialist, Vision 2030 Jamaica, Peisha Bryan-Lee, for her part, commended the Ministry for undertaking the initiative to measure the contribution of sport and sport-related outcomes to development and peace.

The Commonwealth Secretariat is providing technical assistance to support the design and development process.

The Commonwealth technical team held its first in-country mission from May 13 to May 17, providing support for the workshop.

A Commonwealth team will conduct another mission to the island and provide remote support over the remainder of 2019.