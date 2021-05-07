Gov’t Creating Solutions To Squatting Issue

Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr, says the Government will continue to create policies and solutions, to address the issue of squatting in the country.

Making his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 4), Minister Charles Jr said that “the perpetuation of informal settlements is one of the greatest challenges that we have in the country”.

He noted that 20 per cent or more of Jamaica’s settlements are unplanned.

“It (squatting) distances the residents in those communities from governance. It creates barriers to policing and barriers to the intervention of social services, and that is why we will be focusing our attention on addressing the issue of the informal settlements and squatting across the country,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr said that a Squatter Management Policy is in place, which will assist in providing a comprehensive solution to the issue.

The Squatter Management Policy and implementation plan will provide a strategic direction for addressing squatting with the aim of cauterising the practice and fostering orderly development of land resources.

This policy will provide the enabling framework within which the Government can realise its wider goal of access to affordable, safe and legal housing solutions for all Jamaicans.