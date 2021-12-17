Gov’t Continues Increase Allocations To Combat COVID-19 – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government continues to increase resource allocations to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Jamaica.

He indicated that the number of hospital beds available for treating COVID-19 patients has risen to 750, noting that “we could very well go up to about 800 and level off at that point.”

Additionally, Mr. Holness said the Ministry of Health and Wellness is acquiring close to 100 oxygen concentrators, noting that the amount required to supplement existing high flow oxygen supplies ranges between 150 and 200.

These machines are used to provide oxygen to persons experiencing moderate respiratory illnesses. This allows for high flow oxygen to be reserved for individuals with severe cases.

Mr. Holness said based on the number of machines being acquired, along with 19 donated through his Positive Jamaica Foundation, the Ministry is “well on your way to having enough oxygen concentrators, in the event that there is a fourth [COVID-19] wave.”

He was speaking during the presentation of three of the machines to the Bustamante Hospital for Children on Thursday (December 16).

Mr. Holness said the 19 oxygen concentrators were provided through the goodwill of members of the Diaspora who he reached out to in seeking support to supplement oxygen supplies in the public health system.

He said that the country’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, was instrumental in mobilising the support extended.

He expressed gratitude to the individuals and organisations that responded, noting that they are “friends of Jamaica”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister encouraged Jamaicans to remain diligent in adhering to the established COVID-19 protocols, especially during the holidays.

“There is a sense in the country that the pandemic is over. For those who have that sense, it is an illusion, and the Government is under no such illusion. I want the country to appreciate that we are still under threat,” he said.

Mr. Holness maintained that although resource allocations to health, generally, and for COVID-19 management specifically, are increasing, “this is not to say that the country can drop its guard [and] that people can act irresponsibly because we have beds and machines.”

He pointed out that each time Jamaica experiences a new COVID-19 wave, “we increase the base allocation of resources to treat with it.”

Mr. Holness emphasised, however, that “if there is a spike [in COVID-19 cases], a steep rise in numbers, even if we had 400 oxygen concentrators, we would still have a challenge because… the number of cases [would] be far above the resources.”

“It is imperative that during the Christmas season, whilst we try be with families and friends and move about… [that] we do so, bearing in mind that there is a new variant, that it’s very infective, that the threat of the pandemic is not over and that we want to be able, come January 1, to move closer to normalcy with our schools and people back to work… that’s very critical,” the Prime Minister underscored.