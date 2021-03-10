Gov’t Considering Grants For Gravediggers, Vault Makers

The Government is considering providing financial grants for gravediggers and persons constructing vaults, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenize, says.

He was speaking during a digital briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Media Centre on Monday (March 8).

The move is in response to concerns raised by stakeholders regarding the two-week ban on funerals, which came into effect on Monday (March 8).

The ban forms part of revised containment measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), which were announced by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, consequent on the spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Mr. McKenzie said the stakeholders, at a meeting following the announcement of the ban, presented proposals for the burial or cremation of bodies in an advanced state of decomposition, indigent persons, who have passed away while in the custody of the State, and bodies recommended for immediate burial by the appropriate health authorities.

He said that discussions on these and other proposals will be advanced at a meeting to be held between Thursday (March 11) and Friday (March 12), following which, “we will give a definite signal to the industry [on the decisions]”.