Gov’t Committed To TVET Training

Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said that the Government is fully committed to equipping students with technical and vocational skills to better enable them to contribute to national development.

She noted that a National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy that guides the development of training in the education system has been implemented.

Dr. Troupe, who was addressing the virtual media launch of the fifth annual Caribbean TVET Conference on Thursday (May 6), said that TVET principles are embedded in the national standards curriculum and the pathway policy for the upper segment of high schools.

“Science, technology, education and mathematics (STEM) and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) are embedded in our curriculum, so our boys and girls are engaging in entrepreneurship discussions, in problem-solving, critical thinking and in project-based learning,” she pointed out.

She noted that the Ministry provides grants to support TVET offerings in schools.

“We also provide lab technicians for our teachers to ensure that the support is being provided as they prepare our students. These are costs that the Ministry underwrites to make sure that the quality of the programmes are not compromised,” she said.

The Caribbean TVET Conference will take place virtually between May 12 and 14.

TVET comprises education, training and skills development relating to a wide range of occupational fields, production, services and livelihoods.