Gov’t Committed to Expanding Access to Higher Education

She was speaking at the virtual launch of a book titled ‘Integrated Higher Education in Support of Flexible Learning Pathways in Higher Education in Jamaica’ on Friday (October 22).

She noted that the research is in keeping with Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) of the 2030 Agenda, which urges countries to provide inclusive and equitable education, and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all, through flexible learning pathways.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Government is committed to expanding access to higher education in order to prepare citizens to participate in a competitive global environment.

She noted that providing opportunity for more Jamaicans to engage in higher education and training is in keeping with the national Vision 2030 framework, which is aimed at ensuring a secure and prosperous future for all citizens.

“As Jamaica continues to compete in an increasingly global environment, the need to ensure that the workforce is adequately equipped with the competencies needed to resource areas critical to advance the growth agenda, has become increasingly important,” Minister Williams said.

The publication dcuments research conducted by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ) and the International Institute for Educational Planning (IIEP), on the effectiveness of alternative and flexible learning pathways being pursued by the Government.

This is in keeping with strategies to increase access to equitable and quality higher education and lifelong learning opportunities for citizens, including disadvantaged persons.

The publication contains evidence-based knowledge and strategies, which the Ministry of Education can pursue as it seeks to realize its target of having at least 80 per cent of the eligible cohort complete higher education qualifications.

“If you look at that, it is about 60 per cent now and I would like to increase that to the 80 per cent, Minister Williams said.

Director of IIEP, Karen Mundy, in her remarks, noted that the publication examines the development of flexible learning pathways in Jamaica “in order to identify good practices and challenging areas that are important to address in order to achieve country-relevant policy and impact.”

The global study was commissioned by IIEP in 2019. Jamaica was one of eight countries selected to participate in the research, the results of which can be viewed on the UCJ’s website: https://www.ucj.org.jm/