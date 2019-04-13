Gov’t Committed to Ensuring that Workers Benefit from Tourism – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says that for tourism to maximize its full potential, the sector must continue to embrace a culture of inclusion where employees feel that they have a valuable stake in its growth and development.

He said that the Government has the best interest of the workers at heart and will do everything to ensure that they receive their fair share of the lucrative tourism pie.

“This Government is about equitable and inclusive development where the people can benefit,” he added, while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony for the 800-room luxury Amaterra Resort in Stewart Castle, Trelawny on Friday (April 12).

Mr. Holness said that the mission of the Administration “has always been about ensuring that every Jamaican has a fair shot at economic independence, stressing that “this is the driving force behind everything that we do.”

“As a small-island developing State that is very important for us. It is the same thing as saying that we must be self-sufficient,” he noted.

The Prime Minister commended the vision of the Amaterra Group and its chairman and Trelawny native, Keith Russell, noting that the Government will continue to do its part to attract even more investors.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, for his part, said the groundbreaking exercise underscores the true value of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

“These collaborative tourism partnerships …are improving our market competitiveness as a destination, adding value to our tourism product, driving up visitor numbers and increasing revenue from the sector,” he noted.

“We therefore laud Amaterra Jamaica, Tourism and Leisure Development International and Rexton Capital Partners for joining forces to create this spectacular vision for Trelawny, which will turn 1000 acres of prime beachfront property into a flagship mixed-use development,” he said.

“I am very excited about the prospects for the parish,” Minister Bartlett added.

The integrated resort development project also includes plans for construction of villas, condominiums, entertainment parks, commercial facilities as well as a special economic zone for logistics, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), manufacturing and support facilities.