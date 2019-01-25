Gov’t Committed to Creating Ownership Economy – Finance Minister

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, says the Government is resolute in its mission to create an ownership economy characterised by the inclusive participation of Jamaicans at all levels.

He said that among the strategies being undertaken in this regard is the privatisation of State assets through the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

“What we are doing with the privatisations we are originating… is we are going to be doing it via the stock exchange, and we are going to be doing it in a way that encourages broad-based distribution to ordinary Jamaicans,” he said.

“We are starting with Wigton Windfarm, and there will be other State assets that will be privatised,” he said.

Dr. Clarke was responding to questions after delivering the Sir Arthur Lewis Distinguished Lecture at the Regional Headquarters, University of the West Indies, Mona on January 23.

He noted that an education campaign will be undertaken through the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) to sensitise people about the opportunities and the risks of participating in the stock market.

“Now, it’s by choice, so Jamaicans have to apply and to invest, but we are going to have the invitation be broad and wide,” he noted.