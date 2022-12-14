Gov’t Close to NIDS National Rollout

The Government is close to islandwide rollout of the National Identification System (NIDS).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcement as he officially launched the NIDS Technical Pilot at Jamaica Post Central Sorting Office in Kingston, on Tuesday (December 13).

The Card Personalisation Centre, situated at that location, was also opened.

NIDS, an electronic form of identification, will provide a comprehensive and secure database for capturing and storing the personal information of citizens and non-nationals ordinarily residing in Jamaica.

Mr. Holness said the NIDS will be rolled out in various phases, with the technical pilot implementation being the first, “after which we will commence a national rollout all across Jamaica”.

“In parallel, work is proceeding to establish the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), which will manage the NIDS. The technical pilot is a very important phase and, today, we launch a process to test drive all the processes and sub-systems that we have been developing in the last three years,” he informed.

Mr. Holness advised that a framework has been put in place to protect data collected under the NIDS.

“We have embedded into law, serious consequences for data breaches, [and] most importantly, the NIDS is subject to the Data Protection Act. I must also stress the importance of consent, where the individual must give permission for their identity to be verified,” he stated.

Additionally, the system has built-in mechanisms to ensure that identity verification is detected and shared with the data owner, for transparency.

“No system in the world is 100 per cent foolproof, but that is not an excuse to avoid implementing a system that will improve our day-to-day lives by simplifying time-consuming complex processes,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that during the pilot, the NIDS project will move to obtain International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) certification.

As such, Mr. Holness further informed, the Jamaica national identification card will be consistent with international standards for digital identity, enacted by the ICAO.

“This is the same standard used in all the programmes in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific Region. This is also the same standard adopted for electronic passports. So, our card will be on the cutting edge, meeting the most popular and most widely used international standards,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said that by adopting this standard, NIDS is producing a card that can be used for multiple applications, utilising solutions from a number of vendors, and delivering the highest level of security and data protection.

Twenty-four post offices across Jamaica will be retrofitted to serve as enrolment centres. These facilities will be outfitted with high-speed Internet and technological devices to accommodate enrolment.

“The NIDS and Jamaica Post will work closely together, demonstrating how joined-up government and strong partnerships between ministries, departments and agencies can deliver service and value for citizens,” Prime Minster Holness said.

He further informed that the identification card will have several security features to prevent duplication or misuse.

“From the law that guides the design [of] the card, to the databases and the encryption of data, to the monitoring and oversight of the Authority, to the functionality of the system, there are various levels of embedded security,” Mr. Holness emphasised.

Outlining the benefits of NIDS, the Prime Minister said it will be crucial in boosting the growth of e-government and increasing the effectiveness and quality of trusted public services.

“The system will further help the private sector in the authentication of credentials for online services like e-banking and e-commerce,” Mr. Holness further stated.

Meanwhile, NIDS Programme Director, Dr. Warren Vernon, said the system will change how government delivers trusted public services to every Jamaican.

He added that the partnership between NIDS and Jamaica Post is deliberate and strategic, “to improve the post offices and to minimise the costs of providing national identification cards to Jamaicans within walking distance of their homes”.