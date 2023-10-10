Gov’t Clamps Down on Rogue Taxi Drivers

Minister of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport, Hon. Daryl Vaz, toured sections of the Corporate Area on Monday (October 9) to get a first-hand look at operations in the Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) transportation sector.

The tour was part of activities under ‘Operation Streamline’, a joint initiative of the Transport Authority (TA), Island Traffic Authority (ITA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to rid the streets of rogue taxi drivers and ensure the safety of the public.

Minister Vaz was accompanied by the Chairman of the TA, Owen Ellington; Managing Director of the TA, Ralston Smith; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Gary McKenzie; route inspectors along with members of the PPV Steering Committee.

The Operation Streamline tour commenced at the North Odeon Avenue (Eastwood Park) taxi stand, and moved along Red Hills Road, on to Chancery and Constant Spring Road, into New Kingston and concluded in Barbican Square.

During the tour, Minister Vaz engaged with taxi operators, drivers, and other stakeholders.

He said that the exercise provided an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the transport operations, and the challenges and opportunities in the industry.

He noted that the Government is taking a zero-tolerance approach to indiscipline in the sector and cited the need for cooperation from the public and taxi operators to bring order to the system.

Minister Vaz said that the operation will continue and be sustained “because we need to send the message that we are finally moving… to zero tolerance. It is now time to act”.

“The rampant indiscipline is going to require a change. This is a start, and we must sustain it. It is going to need the Government to invest because the roads need markings and signage, especially at the intersections and most importantly improved road infrastructure,” he pointed out.

Giving an update on the day’s activities, ACP Gary McKenzie, who is Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), said the operation sought to clamp down on lawlessness on the nation’s roadways.

“So far, we have issued some 190 traffic tickets, we have seized 10 vehicles and we have made seven arrests by way of execution of warrants. This initiative is one where we aim to get transportation moving across the city and the country in an organised and lawful manner,” he noted.

“We believe that the public needs something like this, and so far, they have been very receptive in terms of the operations and we aim to continue,” ACP McKenzie said.