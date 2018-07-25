Gov’t Awards Contracts Valued at $356 Million

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid addresses a post-Cabinet press briefing held on July 25 at Jamaica House. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) and State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, were in attendance. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid addresses a post-Cabinet press briefing held on July 25 at Jamaica House. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre) and State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green, were in attendance. Story Highlights The Government has awarded two contracts valued at just under $356 million for the supply of equipment to the Portmore Information Parks in St. Catherine and the Montego Bay Terminal, St. James.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Ruel Reid, during a post-Cabinet Press briefing held on July 25 at Jamaica House.

He informed that a sum of $267,125,077.12 has been awarded to CAC 2000 Limited for the supply, installation and commissioning of an air-conditioning system for the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector complex at the informatics park.



In addition, Industry and Technical Supplies Limited will be supplying and commissioning a 45-tonne Reach Stacker for the Montego Bay Terminal at a cost of approximately $88,774,331 (US$662,240).

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved the Special Benefit Orders for Longville Park (Phase 2A) in Clarendon and St. Mary’s Field in Galina, for tabling in Parliament.

“The National Housing Trust (NHT) has designed a programme to allow specific groups of contributors to more readily access housing units. In these two schemes a number of units have been set aside to allow for 36 housing units in Longville Park Phase 2A and six housing units in St Mary’s Field,” Senator Reid said.

He informed that these types of units are usually reserved for public servants and certain special-interest stakeholders.

The annual report and audited statements of the Airports Authority of Jamaica for 2016/17 were also approved for tabling in Parliament.