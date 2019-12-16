Gov’t Acquiring Ambulances For Portland And St. Elizabeth Infirmaries

Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says the Government will be acquiring two ambulances for two infirmaries next year.

Mr. McKenzie advised that one each will be assigned to the Portland Infirmary and the St. Elizabeth Infirmary.

He was speaking at the Ministry’s Christmas Dinner for residents of the St. James Infirmary, which was held at the facility in Montego Bay on last Friday (December 13).

Mr. McKenzie said the move to acquire the units resulted from concerns raised by the staff about the absence of ambulances to transport residents requiring medical treatment.

He assured that the Administration remains committed to improving service delivery at the nation’s infirmaries and, by extension, the lives of residents at these facilities.

“The Government, over the last three years, has strengthened our programme to assist the less fortunate across the country. We are spending more money on our infirmaries, we are spending more money on our poor, we are ensuring that those persons who require the help of the State are not deprived of benefits whenever they are required,” the Minister outlined.