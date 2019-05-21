Governor-General Lauds FosRich Company Limited

Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has lauded FosRich Company Limited as a good example of corporate governance.

In his keynote address at the company’s 25th anniversary dinner and awards ceremony on Sunday (May 19) at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, the Governor-General commended the company’s directors and staff on the milestone achievement.

“We are proud of you and all those who have stood with you on this exciting journey. We are here in the company of members of an enterprise which has set an excellent example of corporate responsibility, corporate sensitivity and profound appreciation of national need,” he said.

The Governor-General argued that at 25 years, FosRich is well positioned to build on the success of the past. He encouraged the management and staff to build on the powerful foundation that is already established.

“There is no stopping FosRich. They are on the go, looking ahead and going beyond. From a small beginning in a small apartment, the company has grown to become the island’s largest distributor of electrical products, energy and lighting solutions,” the Governor-General said.

Expressing gratitude to his employees for their dedicated service, Managing Director, FosRich Company Limited, Cecil Foster, attributed the company’s success to identifying and supplying the needs of the local market through partnerships with reputable brands such as Phillips, Nexans and Siemens. This, he said, is complemented by exceptional service by the company’s employees.

“To our special customers and tremendous partners, we are committing every single day from now on to continue working with you and for you. We have achieved this milestone on the backs of some great individuals. We are going to achieve further success with your continued support,” he said.

The company honoured 10 employees for serving between 10 and 19 years. Several employees also received the Chairman’s Award for exemplary performance. Customers were also recognised from the northern, southern, eastern and western regions.

The company is also providing one scholarship each to the University of Technology (UTech) in Kingston and Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Manchester. Each is valued at $500,000.

FosRich Company Limited was established in 1993 with three employees. It now boasts a staff complement of 126 across seven locations in Kingston, Mandeville and Montego Bay.

The company is a major importer and distributor of electrical lighting, solar water heaters, solar photovoltaic systems, light-emitting diode (LED) and induction lighting, and hardware products.

It carries a range of electrical products, including panels, breakers, copper wires, energy-saving bulbs, decorative lights and ceiling fans. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC conduits) and pipes are also being manufactured in Jamaica by FosRich Limited.

In 2015, FosRich introduced its hardware division, ‘Better Homes Depot’, carrying ladders, tiles, doors, bathroom fixtures, vanities, lumber, among other things.

The company was listed on the junior arm of the Jamaica Stock Exchange in December 2017.