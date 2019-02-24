Governor General Encourages Young Persons to Get Involved in Scout Movement

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen is encouraging more young persons to get involved in the scout movement.

The Governor-General, who is the Chief Scout of Jamaica, pointed out that the valuable scout movement has helped to shape and to build character in the country’s young men and women for over 100 years.

He was speaking at a public meeting of the Scout Association of Jamaica at the lawns of King’s House on Thursday (February 21).

The Governor-General pointed out that young persons who participate in scouting activities “will be the better for it because the values that you will learn, the interactions that you have with adult mentors and you will be able to devote some time and energy to developing characteristics and skills that will last you for a lifetime”.

“You learn through the scout movement to be trustworthy, you learn how to be loyal. You learn how to be helpful, how to be friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, how to be thrifty, how to be respectful,” he said.

“These values are ones that everyone of us should live by and we would have a better Jamaica and a better world if we are all patriotic, honest, doing the best we can at all times, caring for others, working together,” he added.

In the meantime, the Governor-General praised the leaders of the scout movement for contributing to an increase in membership.

“[From] 2010 to 2012, we noticed that there was a decline in the membership of the scout movement but we have seen an increase… (I am) pleased to see us returning to seeing positive results in terms of our membership,” he said.

Founded in 1910, the Scout Association of Jamaica aims to promote the development of young people in achieving their full physical, intellectual, social and spiritual potential, as individuals, as responsible citizens and as members of their local, national and international communities.

It is the mission of the Scout Association to develop good citizenship among boys/girls, forming their character, training them in habits of observation, obedience and self-reliance, inculcating loyalty and thoughtfulness for others, teaching services useful to the country and skills useful to themselves.