Government to Refine Regulations for National Identification Act

The Government will further refine draft regulations for the National Identification and Registration Act, which seeks to establish a reliable identification system for Jamaicans.

This will be done through ongoing consultations involving State entities, civil society groups, and the private sector.

This was stated by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who delivered the 2019/2020 Throne Speech during the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament on February 14.

“The Government will continue the digitisation of the records of the Registrar General’s Department, work on the business processes for enrolment, vetting, quality control, issuance, renewals, and consent-based identity verification in preparation for transitioning to a digital economy,” he said.

The Act seeks to facilitate the establishment and regulation of a National Identification System (NIDS) for the registration, verification and authentication of the identity of citizens and other persons residing in Jamaica; and the establishment of a National Civil and Identification Database to generate national identification cards.

Under this system, which will be comprehensive and secure with anti-fraud features, every Jamaican will have a unique identification number.

Its implementation is expected to result in improved governance and management of social, economic and security programmes.

In the meantime, the Governor-General informed that the Human Employment and Resource Training (Amendment) Act will be tabled this legislative year, in order to facilitate an efficient focus on human capital development.

In addition, he informed that the Apprenticeship Act and the National Youth Service (NYS) Act will be repealed and the functions of the Apprenticeship Board, the NYS, and the Jamaican Foundation for Lifelong Learning will be vested in the HEART Trust.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘In Partnership towards the new Prosperous Jamaica’.