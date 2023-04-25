Government to Expand Network of CCTV Cameras

The Government will continue to expand the network of cameras to boost the country’s national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme, dubbed ‘JamaicaEye’.
More than 860 Government CCTV cameras have been installed in townships across the island under the programme.
This was disclosed by Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 25.
The Minister pointed out that an additional 328 cameras are earmarked for installation.
“We are building out the monitoring centre in Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth. We are prioritising Portmore, but we are looking at how we can expand this critical activity across the entire island in the crucial areas. It has proven extremely useful… in apprehending criminals,” he said.
The public-private partnership, launched in 2018, is designed to network CCTVs owned by the Ministry as well as accommodate feed from privately owned cameras.
Right across the island where the cameras have been installed, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are leveraging the cameras to assist their investigations of crime and maintaining public order.
The feeds provide useful footage in relation to criminal activity and other emergencies and are monitored by a team of security professionals.