Government to Complete All Development Projects on the Books

The Government remains committed to completing all development projects that are on the books and not yet executed, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has said.
“We have learnt from the errors which have held projects down for eight or 12 years, and we are not making the same mistakes in the new projects,” he said.
The Prime Minister was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the Sandown Palms housing development in Portmore, St. Catherine, on August 26, where he indicated projects to be constructed under the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
“This [Sandown Palms] is a project eight years in the making and, finally, we’re getting it done. All the projects that have been on the books [or] not executed, this Government is going to get them done,” he emphasised.
Mr. Holness said priority is also placed on new projects being worked on, such as the Greater Bernard Lodge Project, which will make provision for agricultural, residential, commercial, and light-manufacturing solutions.
“I was pleased to see that project moving steadily… pipes are being laid, all the preparatory infrastructure work is being done and that’s moving apace relative to other projects, if you compare when [they started],” he said.
“This Government is learning from the past and planning quite adeptly and strategically for the future,” the Prime Minister declared.
Mr. Holness said that engaging in master planning sessions for new projects on issues, such as approvals from Municipal Corporations, resources, and residential complaints, “takes out potential obstacles and, therefore, we are able to move much faster.”