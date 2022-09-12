Government Targets Support for Children in Early Childhood Sector

An assessment of all four-year-old children within the Early Childhood sector has been completed, as the Government targets students who may have early reading, numeracy or behavioural challenges.
“We do not yet have the results. But from pilot studies, we know that about 30 per cent of our children have issues with reading and numeracy,” Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, said at a townhall at Jamaica College in St. Andrew, on September 9.
“If we can intervene with those children, starting at age four ,and continue with them through primary school, I am sure you can see how we can begin to dramatically address literacy and numeracy in our schools, over time,” she contended.
Meanwhile, Mrs. Williams said the Ministry will focus its efforts on carrying out the recommendations from the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission’s (JETC) report, such as the ability of teachers to be able to move to another school without losing benefits.
“This is a restriction in the Education Act and Regulations. The JETC is recommending we examine this law,” she added.
Mrs. Williams emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to engaging school communities, key stakeholders, and the wider public in dialogue to lobby support for the sector’s continued transformation.