Government Spends $900 Million On Health Project To Assist Needy Persons

The Government has spent approximately $900 million assisting needy persons through the Public-Private Partnership, Enhancing Healthcare Services Delivery Project, since its inception in September 2019.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave details during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (May 19).

“In September 2019, having recognised the shortcomings within our hospital system for diagnostic services, we launched the Public-Private Partnership, Enhancing Healthcare Services Delivery Project,” Dr. Tufton said.

“During the last year, we used that project to provide some 22,500 tests at no cost to those persons who were doing those tests. Previously, when a patient went to a public hospital, and the MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] machine was not working or the CT [Computerised Tomography] scan, they were given a piece of paper and sent to do it privately at their expense, and then take back the results for the doctor to diagnose and to treat, [but] this programme said that you don’t have to pay. We paid the private provider, and some 22,500 tests were done at a cost of $900-million,” he said.

Tests done under the programme included CT Scans (68 per cent), MRIs (12 per cent) and Ultrasounds (15 per cent).