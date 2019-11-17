Government Senator Urges Sustained Private Sector Support for Ban on Plastics

This call came from Government Senator, Matthew Samuda, as he opened the 2019/20 State of the Nation Debate during Friday’s (November 15) sitting of the Upper House.

He noted that the companies involved in the use, importation, manufacture and distribution of these material can greatly “assist the Government in ensuring that this policy is implemented seamlessly, and that we get it right”.

“I look forward to their support and partnership in getting this policy right… as we seek to provide for and protect the Jamaican environment for our children and grandchildren,” he said.

The ban, which was first proposed by Senator Samuda through a Private Member’s Motion in 2016, is on the importation, manufacture, distribution and use of single-use plastic bags, commonly referred to as “scandal bags”; expanded polystyrene foam (Styrofoam); and plastic drinking straws.

The first phase of the initiative, which began in January this year, mainly focused on curtailing the importation of these items.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2020, when a complete ban on Styrofoam comes into effect.

Additionally, the importation of plastic straws attached to juice boxes and drink pouches will be banned as at January 1, 2021.

Senator Samuda said he is aware of comments from sections of society, including the private sector, relating to a request for a delay in the implementation of the second phase of the ban.

He stressed, however, that he has “no intention of supporting… any such request”.

Senator Samuda pointed out that the process to institute the ban took three years, stressing that “the challenges faced by the nation are three years more mature and that much harder to correct”.

Citing a 2018 United Nations (UN) ‘State of Plastics’ Report, Senator Samuda highlighted the harmful effects of expanded polystyrene foam that contains carcinogens, which are cancer-causing substances.

He also noted that the UN has revised the projected biodegradability timeline for expanded polystyrene foam from 450 years to 1,000 years.

“It means that any container, lunch box or cup that we have ever used in this this country with Styrofoam, will be around long after we are not around. It means that it will be around for upwards of 1,000 years. So anything but implementing the policy in line with the dates previously determined, would be a retrograde step,” Senator Samuda emphasised.

He further pointed out that “this government has displayed, clearly, an unparalleled commitment to environmental protection, and should not backslide”.