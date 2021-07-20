Government Seeks Private Partner To Build Parish Court In St. Ann

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government is seeking to partner with private-sector entities to construct a new Parish Court building in St. Ann.

The Minister was addressing the commissioning ceremony for new Justices of the Peace (JPs) held at the Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, and streamed live via YouTube, on Thursday (July 15).

“The Minister of Finance has informed me that courthouses can be built by public-private partnerships (PPPs). What this means is that we will seek private-sector partnership, where the private sector could build the courthouse, hand it over to the Government and then a contract [is signed which states] that the private-sector person is paid back over five, 10 or whatever years,” Mr. Chuck informed.

“That, you can see, makes good sense, so if the private sector could get the money from the bank and is willing to invest in this venture, then not only will the Government guarantee the repayment but there could be a significant profit to that private-sector partner,” he added.

Recently, a contract valued at $90.87 million was signed between the Ministry of Justice and Contraxx Enterprise Limited, for the establishment of a Family Court facility in St. Ann’s Bay, St. Ann. It is expected that the project will get under way in short order and be completed by October.

During the commissioning ceremony, some 43 new JPs were sworn in.

The Minister thanked the new JPs for offering their services, but warned that if they do not perform their duties as expected, the Custos of the parish, Hon. Norma Walters, will be urged to repossess their seals.

“We expect that you will perform, not only for yourself but for your communities and for Jamaica. Far too many JPs feel that having been installed, and now having JP behind their name, they can retreat to their cocoon, and forget everything,” he said.

“I want to emphasise to you that the fact that you are now [a] JP does not mean that everybody must just bow to you and respect you… you must earn the respect. If you do not earn the respect, you do not deserve it. You earn respect by being decent, upright citizens,” he argued.

For her part, Custos Walters told the new JPs that they form an integral part of the system of governance on the island.

“Continue to invest in the characteristics which strengthen your resolve for high standards, for service and voluntarism. Be guided by those which bring clarity of mind and [the] wisdom to find solutions,” she told the JPs.

She also encouraged them to be exemplary in their actions, as their every move will now be scrutinised by fellow citizens.