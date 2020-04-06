Government Rolling Out $10B COVID-19 Contingency Programme on April 9

Story Highlights The Government’s $10 billion COVID Allocation of Resources for Employees (CARE) Programme is slated for roll-out on Thursday (April 9), when target beneficiaries are invited to commence submitting applications.

This was announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Hon. Nigel Clarke, during a digital press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (April 3).

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance to workers and businesses impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The package involves the temporary transfer of cash to individuals and businesses to cushion the pandemic’s economic impact.

Dr. Clarke said all applications should be made online on the Finance Ministry’s website – www.mof.gov.jm – once they have the requisite qualifying information.

“Persons will be required to submit information that identifies them: their name, taxpayer registration number (TRN), phone number…as well as information about their bank accounts. Payments will be made automatically to the bank accounts, once those have been verified and validated,” he explained.

The Minister advised that applicants who do not possess bank accounts, will have the option of suggesting a remittance company of their choice “where the funds could be directed and for them to collect those funds on producing identification that matches the TRN on the application”.

He pointed out that the programme is geared towards vulnerable individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19.

“We’ll have a… benefit called a compassionate grant for which any Jamaican can apply, as long as that Jamaican is not formally employed [nor] receiving a benefit from any other component of the CARE programme,” Dr. Clarke informed.

He reiterated that there is also a segment targeting small businesses across Jamaica, which can qualify once their taxes have been paid and they have employees who qualify for a one-time grant.

Dr. Clarke further indicated that there will also be benefits for persons who perform functions normally registered by Municipal Corporations.

They include: barbers and hairdressers, beauty therapists and cosmetologists, bar owners and nightclub owners/operators.

Benefits will also be extended to persons registered with the Transport Authority, Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) licensees and those registered with the Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. (TPDCo), the Jamaica Union of Travellers Association (JUTA), Maxi Taxi Association and the Jamaica Co-operative Automobile and Limousine Tours Ltd. (JCAL).

Additionally, Dr. Clarke informed that the Government is in dialogue with representatives of the Household Workers Association of Jamaica, pointing out that “we will be making specific provisions for persons under certain circumstances”.

He pointed out that detailed information on the programme will be provided via brochures being distributed and will be available online on the Ministry’s website and social media platforms.