Government Remains Committed to Tackling NCDs

The Government, through several health-related initiatives, remains committed to tackling the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promoting injury prevention throughout the country.

This was stated by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in a video presentation at the Non-Communicable Disease & Injury Prevention Annual Review & Conference, at the Ocean Eden Bay Resort, Trelawny, on June 27.

The Minister argued that “these efforts” also demonstrate his Ministry’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of its citizens, while addressing the significant economic challenges associated with NCDs and injuries.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness has developed a comprehensive National Non-Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Strategy, which focuses on reducing the prevalence of major NCDs, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and respiratory conditions,” Dr. Tufton pointed out.

“The strategy emphasises a multisectoral approach, involving collaboration with various stakeholders to implement evidence-based interventions, promote healthy lifestyles, and enhance early detection and treatment of NCDs,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said the Ministry cannot stress enough the importance of public awareness, noting that the Government has launched extensive campaigns to educate Jamaicans about the risk factors and consequences of NCDs and injuries.

These campaigns, he said, utilise various media channels, including television, radio, social media and community outreach programmes, to disseminate vital information on healthy living, physical activity, tobacco and alcohol control, and safe practices to prevent injuries.

“To encourage Jamaicans to adopt healthier lifestyles, we have been promoting regular physical activity through partnerships with schools, workplaces, and communities, as well as encouraging the consumption of nutritious foods and reducing the intake of salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats. We also have programmes and initiatives to reduce harmful alcohol consumption,” he added.

Dr. Tufton said the Ministry has also implemented programmes that involve collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including law-enforcement agencies, employers and community organisations to implement measures such as public-education campaigns, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and workplace safety regulations.

The NCDs and injuries are a major public health burden in Jamaica and are the leading causes of death.

In 2015, an estimated seven out of 10 Jamaicans died from the four major NCDs – Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes and Chronic Lower Respiratory Disease [Ministry of Health and Wellness 2018].

Many of these deaths, as well as lifelong disability and compromised quality of life, could have been prevented, the Ministry argued.

Added to this, injuries (Violence Related Injuries, Road Traffic Crashes, Suicide Attempts) also pose a burden on the healthcare system.

A cost-of-care analysis done in 2017 by the Violence Prevention Alliance, the University Hospital of the West Indies, and other stakeholders, showed the financial cost of injuries to the healthcare system to be $12.6 billion per year.

Approximately 28,000 cases of injury were reported in 2019 through the Jamaica Injury surveillance system.

The three-day conference, held under the theme ‘Fast Tracking the Response: An NCD Imperative’, runs from June 27 to 29.

Its stated objective is to assess the progress on implementing the national priorities for the prevention and control of NCDs in Jamaica.

Other goals are to share best/promising practices for the prevention and control of NCDs throughout the country and to update healthcare providers on the current approaches for the prevention and control of NCDs.