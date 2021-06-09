Government Proposes List Of Approved Venues For Reopening Of Entertainment Sector

In anticipation of the full reopening of the entertainment sector, the Government has proposed a list of approved venues that will be made available at subsidised rates as a stimulus for the sector, which has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was disclosed by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, who said these venues will be retrofitted to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

“These venues include facilities at Independence Park, Trelawny Stadium, the Port Royal Entertainment Zone, including Fort Rocky and Fort Charles, as well as Seville Heritage Park. We’re still finalising the arrangements while continuing consultations with stakeholders for the reopening of the wider entertainment sector and will make the appropriate announcements soon,” she said.

The Minister, who was making her contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday (June 8), informed that there are also plans to declare additional entertainment zones and venues.

Ms. Grange noted that in preparation for the reopening of the wider entertainment sector, the Government engaged in consultations with members of the sector on the prevailing health conditions in the country as well as the specific protocols that would have to be employed for particular activities.

“The majority of the members of the sector understand; we are in touch. I stay in touch with the grassroots; I stay in touch with practitioners in the business. We will continue to stay focused and we will reopen, but we are going to ensure we reopen at a time when it’s safe to do so,” she said.

In the meantime, Ms. Grange informed that while months were spent discussing and refining proposals for the safe reopening of the wider entertainment sector, the Government has also “been busy building the capacity of members of the sector to enable them to Build Back Stronger” from the pandemic.

“During Reggae Month, the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport hosted four Business of Entertainment symposia as part of our capacity-building initiatives. Additionally, through the Creative Production and Training Centre, we have provided scholarships to enable six audio engineers to upskill and receive certification,” she informed.

Ms. Grange also thanked Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness “for his involvement, for his guidance and support” in the entertainment industry consultations, noting that he will make an announcement on the reopening of the entertainment sector in the House on Tuesday (June 22).