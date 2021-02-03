Government Pensioners Get Increases

Cabinet has given approval to a proposal for increased benefits to government pensioners with effect from April 1, 2020.

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, gave details during the Post Cabinet Press Briefing held at Jamaica House on Wednesday (February 3).

“Persons who receive up to $41,667 per month will now receive an additional $2,300 per month. Persons who receive between $41,668 and $54,167 per month will now get an additional $1,800 per month. Pensioners who receive between $54,168 and $83,333 per month will now get an additional $1,450 per month,” the Minister outlined.

Mrs. Williams also noted that pensioners who receive $83,334 and over per month will get an additional $1,450 per month.