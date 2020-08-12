Government Orders Closure Of 17 Beaches And 19 Rivers

The continuous flouting of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols has forced the Government to order the closure of 17 beaches and 19 rivers across the island come Friday, August 14).

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, who made the announcement in the House on August 11, informed that these facilities will be closed for two weeks, and is being done to safeguard the health of Jamaicans.

“We have to be a responsible Government to put the interest of the Jamaican people first and we believe these measures are necessary because we are not getting the kind of response from the operators and the public in general [regarding] the use of these facilities,” he said.

He also informed that operators of these facilities will be invited to engage in discussions to address the concerns and arrive at agreed solutions.

The facilities that will be closed are:

• Kingston and St Andrew — Bob Marley Beach; as well as Cane River Falls, Grove River, Hope River, and Cane River (Dallas)

• St. Catherine – Hellshire Beach; and the Caymanas River/Nature’s Paradise River

• Clarendon – Farquhar Beach; and Salt River and Cockpit River

• Manchester – Alligator Pond Beach; and the Alligator Pond River, Noisy River (Oxford River), and Gutts River

• St. Elizabeth – Great Bay Beach; Westmoreland Bluefields Beach, Norman Manley Beach; and Sweet River

• Trelawny – Burwood Beach, Jacob Taylor, Half Moon Bay and Victoria/Charlott Beach

• St. Ann – Ocho Rios Bay Beach/Turtle Beach, Fantasy Beach, and the Cardiff Hall Beach/Flavours Beach; and Little Dunns River.

• St. Mary – Spanish Bridge River and Blue Hole River (Cascade)

• St. Thomas – Yallahs River, Reggae Falls and Roaring River

• Portland – Winnifred Beach, Frenchman’s Cove and Boston Beach