Government Lauded for Maintaining ERP

The Government is being commended for maintaining Jamaica’s Economic Reform Programme (ERP), which is yielding significant benefits for the country.

Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, says the Administration has continued the implementation of “fundamental aspects” of the Programme, citing several key outcomes.

“The progress made by the Programme… has continued in the following areas: the debt is further down; job creation has continued; some economic growth has been sustained; and revenues are up,” he notes.

Dr. Phillips was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 14).

The ERP, which is a strategic plan of action to generate sustained economic growth and long-term development for Jamaica, targets public debt reduction; macroeconomic stability; and higher levels of job creation and improved labour force productivity, as key outcomes.

These are contributing to enhanced investor confidence, poverty reduction and improved living standards, which represent a solid foundation for sustained economic growth and development.