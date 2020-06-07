Government Investing in Modern Technology, Upgrading of Police Stations

Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to providing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) with the necessary resources to boost crime fighting.

Speaking during a tour of police stations in Area Four on June 6, he said that significant investment is being made in the acquisition of modern technology and the upgrading of physical infrastructure.

He noted that the telecommunications centre has been totally refurbished “and is now providing good quality communications within the force, which is a prerequisite for successful policing.”

“What we are trying to do is to modernise the force”, he said, noting that cars are being equipped with computers, which will provide the police with ready access to data to assist crime-fighting while on patrol.

As it relates to the upgrading of the police stations, Dr. Chang said “if we take from 2017 when we started, we have done well over 100 stations.”

“Some are being done as we speak. There are about 25 stations that are still under repair,” he indicted.

In addition, he said that planning and land acquisition for the divisional and area headquarters in St. Catherine will be completed this year, but noted that construction could be delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Similarly, Westmoreland is to get a divisional headquarters and we might be able to go to tender in the last quarter of the fiscal year. The autopsy suite, though not policing, is a crucial part of the security apparatus, and should begin this year,” he noted.

Additionally, Dr. Chang informed that the Government is looking at the construction of a new correctional facility, which he said, “will provide a modern space to put our prisoners, even those who are low risk.”

“What I expect is that we will have somewhere to comfortably hold well over 1,000 more like 2,000 individuals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister, who was accompanied by Minister without portfolio, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda and Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, commended the members of the JCF for the key role they play in the national COVID-19 response.

He said that the tour, which included stops at the Central, Elleston Road and Hunts Bay police stations, provided him with a first-hand look at “what’s happening and seeing what the challenges are of the police officers.”

“We have had some uptick in gang activity and I thought it would be good to visit the men and women in the field to see what is happening. The Government has long-term developments for downtown Kingston and restoring public safety and law and order is the basis on which we are going to build the economy.

“I am very confident that the police will provide the required supporting foundation for successful work down here,” he added.