Government ID needed for Blood Donations

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), an entity under the Ministry of Health & Wellness, is reminding members of the public that all persons wishing to donate blood at any of its facilities, must present a government issued identification. Passport, Driver’s Licence and Elector Registration Identification Card (National ID) are all accepted forms of identification. A current school photo identification card is also acceptable from students.

The Blood Bank and its collection centres remain open for blood donations and welcome walk-in donations. Additionally, donors can make an appointment and pre-register online. Appointments can be made by visiting nbts.gov.jm and clicking on the ‘Appointment/Pre Register’ tab. The donor will receive an email confirmation with the date and time to visit the collection centre.

The appointment system has been made possible through the support of the #CitizensResponseJa team, ePost Caribbean and Chrysalis Communications.

“We welcome persons who are able to donate during this time. We can assure members of the public that our establishment is well sanitized. All persons are sanitized at three different points – registration, interview and donation. Additionally, all persons have their temperature checked and all donors must wear a mask,” noted Dr. Alisha Tucker, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Services