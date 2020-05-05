Government Considers Policy To Benefit Bar Operators

The Government has ordered that bars are to remain closed until May 31, 2020, primarily because they are places of gathering, which can increase community spread of COVID-19.

The Government is now working on a policy that should benefit in excess of 10,000 bars that are losing profits, given that they have been ordered closed in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Government first ordered all bars in the island closed on March 18, based on the Disaster Risk Management Act, 2020.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during a virtual press conference on Monday (May 4), at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the Government is discussing the new policy, and an announcement will soon be made.

“The Cabinet spent a great deal of time discussing the issue of bars. A bar in Jamaica, aside from entertainment and the social gathering that happens there, is a significant economic activity,” Mr. Holness pointed out.

He added that the Government is studying the impact of the measures on bars and the people whose livelihood depends on the bars.

“We are very sympathetic to that situation, and in a few days we will be able to say to the public exactly what measures we can take,” he noted.

