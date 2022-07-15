Government Committed to The Fight against Human Trafficking – Mayne

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, has reassured US partners of the Government’s commitment to the fight against human trafficking.

“We have been training and sensitising first responders, including health workers, child protection workers, community advocates, law-enforcement officers, judges, port officers, and immigration officers to effectively recognise the signs that someone, especially a child, is being trafficked and how to treat with the issue,” he said.

Mr. Mayne was speaking at the third Bilateral Dialogue for the US-Jamaica Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership, held at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel, in Kingston, on July 13.

The State Minister pointed out that there is no form of trafficking more heinous than that of children.

“Our Government is committed to making Jamaica inhospitable to this activity, while ensuring that those who fall victim to human trafficking receive justice and adequate care,” he said.

The State Minister argued that combatting human trafficking is not only a whole-of-government effort, but a fight that requires active participation from the entire society to push back against the traffickers.

“The Government itself has been adopting several reforms to address the matter, both in law and in practice. We have passed robust and transparent anti-trafficking legislation in our Parliament. We are giving practical support to victims to ensure they receive adequate care, which includes having safe spaces to interview our youth, so that they feel heard and respected,” Mr. Mayne added.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry, noted that the US Government also remained committed to the partnership between both governments.

“With focused dedication, prioritisation and a whole-of-government approach, Jamaica has a real opportunity to emerge from this partnership as a regional leader in tackling child trafficking. That is my greatest wish for Jamaica’s children,” Ambassador Perry said.

He also pointed out that Jamaica is the first Caribbean island to benefit from the CPC Partnership.

The purpose of the US-Jamaica Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership is to strengthen the efforts of the Government to effectively prosecute and convict child traffickers and to work with civil society to identify victims of child trafficking, to provide comprehensive trauma-informed care for child victims of these crimes, and to prevent child trafficking in all its forms.

Under this partnership, Jamaica received its first child-friendly space, which was established in March 2022, in Trelawny.