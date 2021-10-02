Government Committed to Fast Tracking the Review of The Access to Information Act Reforms

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, the Hon. Robert Morgan says the Government is committed to fast tracking the review of the Access to Information Act reforms.

The Access to Information Act gives citizens and other persons a general legal right of access to official government documents which would otherwise be inaccessible.

Mr. Morgan said that documentation and information access services provided by public authorities as they are broadly defined by the Act, is a service that has “legal timelines”.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is currently awaiting comments from the Attorney General’s Chamber on a Cabinet submission with respect to this review. Once the comments are received, we will move to submit to Cabinet for consideration,” Mr. Morgan said.

“We are committed to having meaningful consultations with the public during the review period and would like to hear your feed -back and recommendations,” he added.

The State Minister was speaking at an Access to Information Unit (AIU) virtual event held on October 1.

He emphasized the Government’s commitment to putting the appropriate systems in place to ensure compliance.

“It is for this reason that we seek public access to information broadly and are designing our systems to encompass the use of technology to improve records and information management within government and improve processes and operations of ministries, agencies and departments. This will allow for more efficient and timely access to information,” the State Minister said.