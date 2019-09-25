Government Committed To Developing Water System To Serve All Jamaicans

Story Highlights Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the Government is committed to developing a diversified and resilient water system, to serve all National Water Commission (NWC) clients.

“We are working to implement the measures to give as much relief as possible and our long-term goal is to develop a diversified and more resilient system, so all Jamaicans within our utility service will get consistent water supply,” the Minister said.

Senator Charles Jr. was speaking at the handover of a 1,000-gallon water tank to the Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf (CCCD), in Kingston, on September 24.

“The Government has started to make that investment and I know that we will get the commitment and partnership of all stakeholders to do so, because water is one of those very critical areas where everybody has to be on board,” the Minister said.

Senator Charles Jr. gave a commitment that at a later, the school will receive two additional 200-gallon water tanks.

He said the Ministry’s assistance to the school will also see NWC technicians conducting an assessment of the water supply system at the institution as well as conducting sensitisation sessions with students and staff in best practices for water conservation.

“We want to reassure you that we are committed to making the investment that will ensure that you are able to provide your campus and students with water,” the Minister said.

The assistance is part of efforts by the Government and its stakeholders to alleviate the water supply challenges due to the severe drought conditions and infrastructure development projects, which are under way through the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP).

The MIDP is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Government and the Export-Import Bank of China. The project aims to improve the island’s road network in order to enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Jamaica and to stimulate economic development.

Meanwhile, Executive Director, CCCD, Tashi Widmer, told JIS News she is grateful for the assistance by the Ministry.

She said the intervention is timely as the institution’s existing 3,000-gallon water tank is in a state of disrepair and has presented a challenge for both staff and students at the institution.

“We are a residential school, so we feed and bathe and clothe the students here. I am thankful for the support of the Ministry and the NWC team,” she said.