Government Commits to Support Thriving Aviation Industry

The Government is committed to supporting and fostering a thriving aviation sector, and this will be a major priority of the Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport.
This was the message from portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, as he delivered remarks at the recent opening of the inaugural Airports Council International-Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) General Aviation Day Conference. The event, which was hosted by Jamaica through the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), was held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.
“We continue to invest in policies, programmes and infrastructure at our airports and air-traffic-control systems, to ensure a safe and efficient aviation environment,” Minister Vaz said.
The Minister acknowledged the power of aviation as a force for connectivity, progress and inspiration, which he said highlights the invaluable contribution of aviation to the society and economy. He pointed out that the country is proactive in reducing its carbon footprint and finding solutions to operate in a more sustainable manner in the aviation industry.
“This area will require more investments in new technology, research and development, which is feasible, as we aim to achieve the 2030 Transportation goals,” Mr. Vaz said.
The Minister argued that the future of aviation lies in innovation and adopting new technologies, and that safety, efficiency, cost-cutting and minimisation of environmental impact can be improved by embracing cutting-edge technologies.
He encouraged the participants to examine the growing demand for air travel and the need for continuous upgrading of standards and regulations during their deliberations.
The Minister also called for the continuation of regional collaboration to address issues such as infrastructure development, regulatory frameworks, safety and environmental sustainability.