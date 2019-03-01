Government Allocates $165 Million to Global Services Skills Project

Story Highlights The Government, through a loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), will fund the ‘Global Services Skills Project’ in the 2019/20 fiscal year, at a cost of approximately $165.18 million.

Details about the project are outlined in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

The objectives of the Global Services Skills Project include promoting the growth of the global services sector in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments; providing the sector with better skilled workers; increasing Jamaica’s institutional capacity, which will attract foreign direct investments; and increasing exports.

As a part of the project, a Global Services Sector Board was established in 2018.

The targets for the project during the 2019/20 fiscal year include contracting consultants to implement the various activities within the project; developing industry skills and upgrading strategies; acquiring and implementing a talent platform; acquiring and implementing a Competitive Fund portal; conducting a gender imbalance diagnosis; and updating digital skills curricula and developing and piloting a training plan for the curricula.

There will also be the development of a Digital Global Services strategy and the development of a national awareness campaign and recommendations for legislative and regulatory changes that will create a special regime for specific service-related industries within Jamaica’s Special Economic Zone Regime.