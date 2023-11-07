Good Turnout of Students for Recent Youth Forum

More than 200 students representing high schools islandwide participated in the National Child Month Committee’s annual youth forum, held recently at the Caenwood Centre on Arnold Road in Kingston.

Using dance, music, drama, poetry and lively discussions, the students expressed their sentiments and conveyed messages around the theme ‘Children Need Our Love and Protection. Get Involved’.

Senior Director, Children’s Affairs Policy Division, Ministry of Education and Youth, Hyacinth Blair, who brought greetings on behalf of Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, told the audience that “as we celebrate National Youth Month, we must remember that investing in our youth is investing in the future of our nation”.

“By empowering our youth today, we are securing our brighter tomorrow; and this forum must form part of that movement… a movement of inclusivity, understanding and collaboration,” she added.

Guest speaker, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), Maldria Jones-Williams, in her address to the students reminded them of their rights.

These, she outlined, are the right to participate, the right to be provided for, and the right to be protected.

Alluding to the Child Care and Protection Act, SSP Jones-Williams said children need to be protected from abuse, neglect, drugs, alcohol and the myriad other ills that will negatively affect them.

She pointed out that by being part of the forum they are provided an avenue to participate in decision-making that will affect them, by letting their voices be heard through the different forms of communication.

The senior officer noted that the right to provision means parents and guardians should provide food, clothes, healthcare, education, and shelter.

Additionally, she said children should be protected from ills such as violence, physical and emotional abuse, sexual abuse, neglect, trafficking of persons, and child labour.

SSP Jones-Williams advised the students that rights come with responsibility and encouraged them to be respectful and listen to the instructions of their parents or guardians.

“When they try to protect, provide and allow you to participate, you should follow instructions. Rights and responsibility go hand in hand,” she emphasised.

The youth forum is an educational, high-spirited and entertaining event that provides an environment for children to learn about their rights and responsibilities, and how to overcome challenges that impede their success.

Sponsors for this year’s renewal were Scotia Bank, Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica and Tastee.

The forum is one of several activities executed during November in observance of Youth Month.

The commemoration of Youth Month is intended to advance the participation of young people in the sociopolitical, economic, cultural and spiritual processes of society; celebrate and highlight the outstanding contributions and achievements of Jamaican youth; showcase and display the best of youth skills and talent in Jamaica; promote national pride and goodwill; and foster national, community and youth development.