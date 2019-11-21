Golden Hill, Two West Rural St. Andrew Schools benefit from Water Systems

Story Highlights The community of Golden Hill and two primary schools from West Rural St Andrew are the latest to benefit from the installation of water systems by the Rural Water Supply Limited to increase storage capacity in communities and schools across the island.

The schools, Essex Hall Primary School and the Lawrence Tavern Primary Schools had their newly installed rainwater harvesting systems commissioned by Sen. the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with Responsibility for Water, Housing and Infrastructure, yesterday (November 20).

The rainwater harvesting systems were installed to the tune of approximately $5.2 million. The Golden Hill Water Supply System was installed at a cost of over $13 million where a 60,000-gallon water storage tank was mounted to supply residents of that community, as well as Pinto Lane, Fraser Lane and surrounding communities, with potable water.

Minister Charles Jr. during his last stop at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School stated that water security is at the forefront of the ministry’s agenda while noting that the installed systems represent an amalgamation of hard work, strong and bold partnership and a focus on results.

“This Government is fixated on putting in place systems, particularly in institutions like our schools where we can reassure the schools and community members that there are ways for us to prepare for the drought, ways for us to prepare for what is going to come and to make sure that we alleviate the stress and frustration of not having water and improved efficiency of water delivery”, he said.

The Minister further noted that although the rainwater harvesting system has been installed at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School, Rural Water Supply Ltd. will be retrofitting the entire school with water-saving toilets and taps, to ensure that the school is using water efficiently.

Managing Director at Rural Water Supply Limited, Audley Thompson for his part said that the commissioning of the three water systems gives him a satisfactory feeling, given their benefit to schools and the communities.

“As our slogan states, Rural Water Supply Limited ‘Engineering for Development’, we will continue to earnestly fulfil the mandate which we have been charged with by the Government and people of Jamaica”, the Managing Director added.

Since 2011, Rural Water Supply Limited has completed approximately 40 rainwater harvesting facilities in primary schools across the island, benefiting approximately 18,800 students and staff.