Golden Hill Gets Water Supply System

More than 1,000 residents of several communities in West Rural St. Andrew now have more reliable access to potable water following the installation of a supply system in Golden Hill.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. officially commissioned the system into service on Wednesday (November 20).

The $13-million project, undertaken by Rural Water Supply Limited, involved installation of a 60,000-gallon water-storage tank, which will serve Golden Hill, Pinto Lane, Fraser Lane and surrounding areas.

Minister Charles Jr. said that the Government is committed to putting measures in place to ensure that citizens across the island have reliable access to potable water, particularly during dry periods.

“As a Government, we acknowledge that it is important for us to make it clear that our mission is not just to provide water supply for Kingston and St. Andrew, and St. Catherine and Montego Bay.

When we talk about water supply, we mean urban [and] rural – all of Jamaica,” he said.