Golden Age Home Gets Donation from Massy Distribution

The Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, has received adult diapers from Massy Distribution and Massy Gas, as part of the company’s Yuletide outreach programme.
Operations Manager at the Home, Delfrede Cammock-Thorpe, said the more than 100 packages were welcomed by administrators and staff at the facility, as they are well needed.
“We were very grateful for the gift, and we look forward for them to continue to assist us in whatever way they can,” she told JIS News.
For her part, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Massy, Janine Chen, said the entity constantly explores ways to impact the lives of individuals.
“When the opportunity came for the donation to be given to the Home, the decision was easily made, understanding fully well that this would bring comfort to the residents, particularly over the Christmas season,” the CEO said.
Mrs. Chen added that in the future, “similar donations” will be made to the Home by the company.
Recently, the company pledged $500,000 towards Social Enterprises at the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE) Telethon, under the theme ‘Step up Jamaica’, which seeks to raise more than $33 million to support three social projects – Stop the Violence; Choose Life Shalom, with the primary focus on mental health and wellness; and the Jamaica Music Institute (JaMIN) entrepreneurship project.
Mrs. Chen said the JSSE’s objective aligns directly with the business entity, and “as a company, we stand as the force for good in any sphere that we touch, which means that every action and every donation is not just doing so because we can but, instead, we do so because we see where we can make a difference by touching lives”.
“A key component of Massy Distribution’s culture is giving back to the communities we serve,” she added.
The Golden Age Home is a nursing institution for the elderly, with a mission to provide superior assisted-living services for the improvement of the lives of its residents and a mandate of ensuring holistic development in their physical, phonological, and medical care.