GOJ’s CARE Programme ‘SET’ to Help Workers Amid COVID-19 Layoffs

Story Highlights The Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service will be providing financial assistance to employees who have been laid off during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak by way of the COVID 19 Allocation of Resources to Employees (CARE) Programme.

Persons must earn at the income tax threshold of $1.5 million or less in order to be eligible for this grant. The programme will be available to eligible employees from any sector who were laid off between March 10, 2020-June 30, 2020.

Employees will be required to apply online by accessing www.wecare.gov.jm as of today, April 9, 2020. The validation of applications will include verification of employment before March 10 through statutory deductions that were filed on behalf of the employee.

They will be supported by the Supporting Employees with Transfer of Cash (SET Cash) Grant.

“Our aim in implementing this programme is to provide temporary cash transfers to individuals where it can be verified that they lost their employment since March 10, the date of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Jamaica” said Dr. Nigel Clarke.

The employer should provide verification by filling out and uploading a P45 form which identifies all terminated employees.

Successful applicants will receive payment at the rate of $9,000 per fortnight, paid monthly from the month of application until end of June 2020. An applicant who applies in April and qualifies for the grant can receive a grant of up to 54,000 spread equally over the months of April, May and June 2020.