Global Services Sector Project Transformative

Programme Director of the Global Services Sector (GSS) Project, Marjorie Straw, says the project is transformative and will promote the growth of the sector in higher value-added segments.

“The GSS Project will help Jamaica to compete at the next level [and move] into the higher value-added segments beyond business process outsourcing (BPO). It will also serve to allow the country to maximise even further those opportunities that are still yet untapped in business process outsourcing,” Ms Straw told JIS News.

The Administration secured a US$15-million loan agreement from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to implement the Project, which intends to provide the global services sector with better-skilled workers and increase Jamaica’s institutional capacity to attract Foreign Direct Investments and increase exports.

The five-year project is being executed by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), in partnership with the HEART Trust/NTA and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Training provided through the partnership, will include in-house training programmes, the development of a talent platform and a career pathway framework to include digital skills curricula.

“The project is very exciting… . It will result in 1,000 trainers being trained in the new updated curricula and it will translate in some 12,000 trainees being exposed to what is required to respond to the market,” Ms Straw explained.

The Programme Director also told JIS News that in keeping with the focus of the project, the Caribbean’s first Global Services Skills Board was established.

“The Global Services Skills Board is comprised of private sector and industry practitioners who are meant to guide the Government and to guide the training institutions on what the industry needs, and to be sure that the training programmes support and equip the workforce to respond to the industry needs,” she said.