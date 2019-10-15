Global Leadership Summit Slated For Kingston And Montego Bay

Story Highlights President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says the upcoming Global Leadership Summit (GLS) will be critical in stimulating the growth of the country’s Global Services Sector (GSS).

The GLS, which is slated for Hope Fellowship Church in Kingston on October 23, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre on November 7, is designed to promote effective leadership in the Jamaican society, and deemed consistent with the objectives of the Government’s GSS Project.

The project, being spearheaded by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) with US$15-million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan support, aims to provide the global services sector with better-skilled workers and increase the country’s institutional capacity to attract foreign direct investments and increase exports.

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says the upcoming Global Leadership Summit (GLS) will be critical in stimulating the growth of the country’s Global Services Sector (GSS).

The GLS, which is slated for Hope Fellowship Church in Kingston on October 23, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre on November 7, is designed to promote effective leadership in the Jamaican society, and deemed consistent with the objectives of the Government’s GSS Project.

The project, being spearheaded by Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) with US$15-million Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan support, aims to provide the global services sector with better-skilled workers and increase the country’s institutional capacity to attract foreign direct investments and increase exports.

It is being undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; HEART Trust/NTA; and the BPIAJ.

“Leadership is an opportunity for you to inspire and transform your organisation, have impact and influence, and develop and grow yourself and the people whom you have been entrusted to lead. [So], the GLS is very much aligned to the objectives and mission of the GSS project,” Ms. Henry indicated.

She was speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the Agency’s Regional Office in Montego Bay, St. James, on October 8.

Ms. Henry emphasised the importance of building leadership skills in the local labour market, noting that “too many of our persons are employed in low-end jobs”.

Consequently, she said both the GSS and GLS will serve to bolster the value chain in Jamaica.

“The 400 persons who are going to be trained [under the GSS Project], are persons whom we are expecting to impact the sector and serve as leaders as we bring new investors into Jamaica,” she stated.

In this regard, the BPIAJ President contended that “this opportunity to align with GLS will create the platform for these persons to complete their last-mile training”, adding that “this will create the practical application for them to be groomed by accomplished leaders in Jamaica”.

Through simulcast and videocast, participants in the GLS will hear from noted speakers such as DeVon Franklin, Jason Dorsey, Jo Saxton, Raj Singh, Scott Cochrane, and Odetta Rockhead-Kerr.

The event will also include presentations from President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera; and head of Fullerton Management Group, Geoffrey Fullerton.

The Fullerton Group and GLN Jamaica will continue the leadership development engagement with a post event, dubbed ‘Leadership Triple ‘.

Persons who wish to participate in GLS 2019 can register online at https://gls.jamaicalink.org/ or call 876-979-2648.

The GLS 2019 can also be accessed on Facebook and Instagram.