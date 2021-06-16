Global Jamaica Diaspora Councils Operationalised

The Global Jamaica Diaspora Council and the Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council have been operationalised following the establishment of working groups and the preparation of a programme to guide their work.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, made the disclosure while addressing the opening of the Ministry’s virtual Jamaica Diaspora Sustainability Symposium on Wednesday (June 16).

He noted that the Councils, which were established last year, consist of members with a vast range of talents, interests and expertise.

They are drawn from Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Senator Campbell said that the Government values the voices and role of young people in shaping the development path of Jamaica.

“We are extremely proud of the activities of the Youth Council, which has undertaken countless activities in the last 18 months in the midst of the global pandemic,” he said.

“We applaud their efforts to use their platforms constructively and welcome their enthusiasm and passion towards presenting concerns and proposals for the growth, development and sustainability of Jamaica,” he added.

Senator Campbell said that the two-day Sustainability Symposium, being held under the theme ‘Jamaica and the Diaspora stronger together for a sustainable future’ is closely aligned to the thematic areas that fall within the purview of the Councils.

The State Minister, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs, paid tribute to the nearly three-million-strong diaspora members who are dispersed across the globe.

Wednesday is being celebrated as Diaspora Day.