Global Diaspora Councils’ Elected Members Praised

Elected members of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council (GJDC) and Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council (GJDYC) have been commended for offering themselves for service.

The Councils’ main objective is to build a mutually beneficial relationship between Jamaica and the Diaspora.

State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, who lauded the members, praised them for their “acts of volunteerism and patriotism”.

“I note that several among you are serving a second term, and I recognise and commend you for continuing to give of yourself to Jamaica,” Senator Campbell said.

He was speaking during a virtual meeting inaugurating the 2023-2025 term of the GJDC and GJDYC, on Thursday (April 13).

Senator Campbell, who has responsibility for Diaspora Affairs and chairs the GJDC, said the Councils’ work requires significant inputs of time, commitment, service and dedication on all fronts.

“For this, the Government remains fully committed and is grateful to each of you [members volunteering],” he added.

The State Minister said the GJDC and GJDYC were created as mechanisms of engagement, with the primary responsibility of supporting the realisation of the National Diaspora Policy’s goals.

The Policy serves as the institutional framework that guides Jamaica’s engagement with the diaspora.

Senator Campbell said the expanded and more inclusive formal mechanisms of the Councils, the National Diaspora Policy, the Biennial Diaspora Conferences and the Regional Conferences are tangible expressions of the Government’s commitment to diaspora engagement.

“They are avenues created with you, the diaspora, in mind, serving as a conduit for the views and perspectives of members of the diaspora community,” he stated.

Senator Campbell said the Councils’ members will work closely with the Ministry, Overseas Missions and Consulates within their respective regions.

Additionally, he said they will be required to meet regularly with the Jamaican Diplomatic Missions or Consular Posts in their areas to collaborate on solutions-oriented activities and deal with matters of diaspora affairs.

Senator Campbell further stated that the Ministry will make the necessary arrangements to ensure that the members are “appropriately onboarded”.

“This will include, among other activities, an appropriate launching of the Councils and stakeholder meetings with all the relevant ministries, departments and agencies to further discuss means of collaboration,” he indicated.