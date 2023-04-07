Advertisement
JIS News
home » JIS News » Foreign Affairs

PHOTOS: Launch of the Book ‘Life Under Water: Pre-School Companion’

Foreign Affairs
April 7, 2023
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (centre) and Secretary-General, International Seabed Authority (ISA), His Excellency, Michael Lodge (right), listen as author of the children’s activity book, ‘Life Under Water: Pre-School Companion’, Aline Luna Leclere-Less, speaks during the publication’s launch at the ISA’s headquarters in Kingston on April 4. The publication is intended to educate children, three to six years, about the importance of protecting the ocean.

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), speaks with author of the children’s activity book,
‘Life Under Water: Pre-School Companion’ and Director, Centre for Language and Culture, Aline Luna Leclere-Less. The book, which was launched by the International Seabed Authority (ISA), is intended to teach children, three to six years, about the importance of protecting the ocean. The launch took place at the ISA headquarters in Kingston, on April 4.
Skip to content