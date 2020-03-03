live stream Second Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI II) Project Loan Agreement @ 8:00am
GG With Ambassadors

Foreign Affairs
March 3, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), receives Letters of Credence from Ambassador-designate of Finland, Pertti Ikonen, when he visited King’s House on March 2.
