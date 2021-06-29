GCT Returns for May due Wednesday June 30

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that GCT Returns for the month of May are due on Wednesday June 30, 2021. This is in keeping with the requirement for registered GCT taxpayers file their monthly GCT Returns, and make payments on the last working day of the month, after the end of the taxable period.

Therefore, GCT Returns filed and paid after the last working day of the month, will be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges applied. Taxpayers are reminded that they have several payment options at their fingertips, online via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card. Scotiabank customers are also able to use Scotiabank’s automated direct deposit via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make payment from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00, as well as the National Commercial Bank’s online platform by adding TAJ as a payee, or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

Additionally, all business persons registered to collect GCT are reminded that they MUST file their GCT Returns online via Tax Administration Jamaica’s online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. This means that GCT Returns for all categories of business persons MUST be filed using TAJ’s online facility, as these Returns will not be accepted at Tax Offices.

TAJ is however is reminding business persons that they can still get support to file GCT Returns online, through its Customer Care Centre at 888-829-4357.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.